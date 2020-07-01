Czech budget deficit in June already deeper than in 2009 crisis

Adds details on record deficit, analyst comment

PRAGUE, July 1 (Reuters) - The Czech central state budget deficit for this year deepened to 195.2 billion crowns ($8.2 billion) at the end of June, already surpassing a record gap posted in the 2009 financial crisis.

The country has emerged from restrictions on shops and businesses imposed because of the coronavirus crisis, but is set for a steep economic contraction this year.

The deficit, which has also been pressured by past spending promises, is not yet even halfway to the 500 billion crowns that the government foresees for 2020, subject to parliament's approval, with pressures ahead from rising unemployment and the collapse of businesses.

The previous record deficit was 192.4 billion crowns, for all of 2009.

"As long as pessimistic epidemiological scenarios are not fulfilled, we expect the discussed deficit of 500 billion crowns to be more than enough," said Raiffeisen analyst Vit Hradil.

Finance Ministry data on Wednesdayput the deficit at 37.8 billion crowns in June alone, a swing from usual surpluses. In 2019, the first-half deficit was 20.7 billion crowns.

Direct help to individuals and firms hit by the restrictions, in the form of tax waivers and deferrals or financial support, reached 83.2 billion crowns by June 30, the ministry said, less then a third of the 271.1 billion the government expects to disburse.

State loan guarantees helped to generate 25.1 billion crowns' worth of loans, a fraction of the 851.5 billion planned.

Overall expenditure rose 17.0% in January-June, while income was down 5.9%.

The government originally planned a deficit of 40 billion crowns for 2020.

The central bank forecasts that the overall public sector deficit will be 8% of GDP this year.

CZECH STATE BUDGET 01-06/20 01-05/20 01-06/19 revenue (CZK bln) 699.7 571.6 743.9 expenditure 894.9 729.0 764.6 balance -195.2 -157.4 -20.7 ** To monitor in real-time Czech economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/Economic-Monitor?g=2E ($1 = 23.8200 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Mirka Krufova and Jason Hovet; Editing by Robert Muller and Jan Lopatka) ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)(+420 234 721 617)(Reuters Messaging: mirka.krufova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.