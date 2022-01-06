Czech budget deficit hit record high in 2021

Contributor
Mirka Krufova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

The Czech central state budget deficit jumped to a record 419.7 billion crowns ($19.29 billion) in 2021, pressured by the COVID-19 pandemic and higher spending commitments, Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura said on Thursday.

PRAGUE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Czech central state budget showed a 419.7 billion crown ($19.30 billion) deficit at the end of 2021, Finance Ministry data showed on Thursday.

The result compares to a 367.4 billion crown deficit recorded a year ago.

Adjusted for funds from the EU, the end-December budget would show a deficit of 408.4 billion crowns, versus 364.9 billion crowns deficit in the previous year.

Overall expenditure rose 3.5% while income was up 0.8% in 2021.

The central budget is the main part of the EU country's overall public sector finances, which also include local and regional administrations, the health insurance system and various off-budget funds.

The ministry has forecast the 2021 public sector deficit at 7.2% of gross domestic product. For 2022, the public gap is estimated at 4.4% of GDP.

CZECH STATE BUDGET

01-12/21

01-11/21

01-12/20

revenue (CZK bln)

1,487.2

1,327.8

1,475.5

expenditure

1,906.9

1,729.3

1,842.9

balance

-419.7

-401.5

-367.4

** To monitor in real-time Czech economic data releases in the Eikon app and view historical data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/Economic-Monitor?g=2E

($1 = 21.7490 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jason Hovet)

((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 617; Reuters Messaging: mirka.krufova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More