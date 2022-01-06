Czech budget deficit hit record high in 2021

PRAGUE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Czech central state budget showed a 419.7 billion crown ($19.30 billion) deficit at the end of 2021, Finance Ministry data showed on Thursday.
The result compares to a 367.4 billion crown deficit recorded a year ago.
Adjusted for funds from the EU, the end-December budget would show a deficit of 408.4 billion crowns, versus 364.9 billion crowns deficit in the previous year.
Overall expenditure rose 3.5% while income was up 0.8% in 2021.
The central budget is the main part of the EU country's overall public sector finances, which also include local and regional administrations, the health insurance system and various off-budget funds.
The ministry has forecast the 2021 public sector deficit at 7.2% of gross domestic product. For 2022, the public gap is estimated at 4.4% of GDP.
CZECH STATE BUDGET
01-12/21
01-11/21
01-12/20
revenue (CZK bln)
1,487.2
1,327.8
1,475.5
expenditure
1,906.9
1,729.3
1,842.9
balance
-419.7
-401.5
-367.4
($1 = 21.7490 Czech crowns)
