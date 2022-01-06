Czech budget deficit a record in 2021 as new government seeks fast cuts

By Robert Muller and Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Czech state budget deficit jumped to a record 419.7 billion crowns ($19.3 billion) in 2021, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, adding to a fast-rising debt load that a new centre-right government has pledged to tackle.

The government, consisting of five parties that won a combined majority in an October election and took office last month, has sought to cut the fiscal deficit to below 3% of gross domestic product, from above 7%, during its four-year term.

The 2021 budget deficit was lower than planned but surpassed the previous record of 367.4 billion crowns posted in 2020 - which itself was around double the deficit posted during the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

The budget has faced continued strain from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the previous administration was also criticised by political opponents and many economists for above-standard pension and public wage hikes and a record income tax cut that they say have hurt public finances and betrayed a tradition of fiscal prudence.

While the state's debt load, forecast to hit 43% of GDP in 2021, is still well below most European Union peers, the rate of growth is forecast in the coming years to be one of the fastest in the bloc - seen hitting over 50% in 2024.

The new government has sought to rework the 2022 budget draft planned by its predecessor, which proposed a deficit of 377 billion crowns, to cut 80 billion crowns in spending.

Those plans should be ready in the coming weeks.

The finance ministry's annual funding strategy, released alongside budget data on Thursday, did not include a total financing need forecast yet because the planned state budget gap was not yet known.

Financing needs in 2021 reached 690.4 billion crowns, or around 11% of GDP.

The 2022 strategy counts on gross issuance of crown-denominated government bonds on domestic markets of at least 350 billion to 400 billion crowns this year.

($1 = 21.7560 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet Editing by David Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

