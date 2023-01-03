Czech borrowing to stay up in 2023 after third-largest deficit in 2022

By Jason Hovet and Robert Muller

PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic's borrowing will stay elevated in 2023 amid still-high deficits and schemes to weather an energy crisis, with total financing needs reaching 649.0 billion crowns ($28.33 billion), or 9.2% of gross domestic product.

The centre-right government has sought to return public finances to a more sustainable path since taking power in late 2021 but Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a surge in energy prices have stymied that plan.

Budget deficits have soared since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit. Promises of faster state wage and pension hikes and a record income tax cut from a previous government have also hit public finances.

The ministry reported on Tuesday the central budget deficit hit 360.4 billion crowns ($15.72 billion) in 2022, the third highest gap on record and down from an all-time high of 420 billion crowns in 2021.

The ministry has forecast the 2022 overall fiscal gap - which includes other items alongside the central budget - to ease to 4.6% of GDP in 2022, from above 5% in 2021.

While the government aims to cut the deficit to below 300 billion crowns in 2023, the state's financing needs will stay high and increase from 635.6 billion crowns seen in 2022.

Repayments of loans granted to energy producers in a scheme to avert damage to the economy should, however, reduce gross financing needs by low single-digit billion euros, the ministry said.

The ministry, in its 2023 funding and debt management strategy, said it expected to issue at least three new benchmark bonds and would introduce state Treasury bills issued in euros on the domestic market.

That is part of a shift in strategy seeing more foreign-currency issuance done domestically rather than on international markets. The first T-bill denominated in euros will be offered in January, the ministry said.

The ministry will also consider the possibility of a new issue of a euro-denominated bond under Czech law either through a Czech National Bank auction or syndicated sale to cover euro financing needs.

Appetite for Czech debt - rated the highest among central European peers with S&P marking it "AA" - has stayed strong in the past year, although some agencies have given it a negative outlook.

Budget watchers have warned over the fast rise in debt, which has increased at one of the quickest rates in the European Union, even if it is staying below EU averages.

Under the state's funding strategy, state debt should rise to 45% of GDP in 2023, from 43.4% in 2022, having already risen from the below 30% level before the pandemic.

