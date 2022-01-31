Czech billionaire set to accept Aareal takeover offer - source

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky is set to accept a takeover offer for Germany's Aareal Bank from three financial investors, according to a source.

The buyout group, which includes United States-based Advent International, Canadian pension fund CPPIB and Centerbridge Partners, reported an acceptance rate of 26.99% on Monday.

That includes a call option for 6.85%, the investors said.

Kretinsky, one of Aareal's three largest shareholders, is behind that position, said a person familiar with the transaction.

