Czech army orders heavy trucks worth $126 mln from Tatra Trucks - ministry

PRAGUE, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Czech automaker Tatra Trucks has received two orders with a combined worth of 3.1 billion crowns ($125.70 million) to supply heavy trucks needed to modernise the army's fleet, the Czech Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

One contract, worth 1.9 billion crowns, had already been signed for the delivery of 209 trucks of the T-815-7 6x6 model, this year and next, the ministry said.

The second contract, worth 1.2 billion crowns, will be signed in coming days, for 80 trucks of the T-815-7 8x8 model to be delivered in 2023 and 2024, it added.

($1 = 24.6610 Czech crowns)

