Czech Airlines files for reorganisation under insolvency law

PRAGUE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Czech Airlines (CSA), part of the Czech airline group Smartwings, has filed in a Prague court for a reorganisation under solvency law as it grapples with a calamitous drop in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline sector has been among the worst hit by the pandemic and CSA, one of the world's oldest airlines, said its revenue last year dropped to a fifth of the previous year's total and led to a loss of 1.57 billion crowns ($72.7 million).

"The aim of reorganisation is to save the company and find the most advantageous solution for creditors," parent group Smartwings said in a statement on Friday.

Smartwings, co-owned by Czech founders and the Chinese state investment vehicle CITIC, also operates charter and low-cost flights under the same name. It said operation of both airlines would be maintained and the group would seek a solution together.

It said CSA was profitable before the pandemic hit a year ago.

($1 = 21.6000 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by David Goodman)

