Commodities

Czech Airlines files for reorganisation under insolvency law

Contributor
Jason Hovet Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETR JOSEK

Czech Airlines (CSA), part of the Czech airline group Smartwings, has filed in a Prague court for a reorganisation under solvency law as it grapples with a calamitous drop in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PRAGUE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Czech Airlines (CSA), part of the Czech airline group Smartwings, has filed in a Prague court for a reorganisation under solvency law as it grapples with a calamitous drop in revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline sector has been among the worst hit by the pandemic and CSA, one of the world's oldest airlines, said its revenue last year dropped to a fifth of the previous year's total and led to a loss of 1.57 billion crowns ($72.7 million).

"The aim of reorganisation is to save the company and find the most advantageous solution for creditors," parent group Smartwings said in a statement on Friday.

Smartwings, co-owned by Czech founders and the Chinese state investment vehicle CITIC, also operates charter and low-cost flights under the same name. It said operation of both airlines would be maintained and the group would seek a solution together.

It said CSA was profitable before the pandemic hit a year ago.

($1 = 21.6000 Czech crowns)

(Reporting by Jason Hovet Editing by David Goodman)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular