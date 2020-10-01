Czech 5G frequencies auctions draw seven bidders -regulator

PRAGUE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Seven groups have applied to take part in the Czech Republic's auction for new frequencies for next-generation 5G networks, telecoms regulator CTU said on Thursday.

The country is aiming to draw a fourth operator into the market to compete against incumbents O2 Czech Republic SPTT.PR, T-Mobile DTEGn.DE and Vodafone VOD.L.

CTU did not disclose names of the seven interested bidders.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

