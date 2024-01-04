News & Insights

Czarnikow expects small global sugar surplus helped by Brazil weather

Credit: REUTERS/MARCELO TEIXEIRA

January 04, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Czarnikow on Thursday forecast a small global sugar surplus of 1.6 million metric tons for the current 2023/24 season due to favourable weather in top producer Brazil and rains in the latter half of the season in Thailand.

The trader and supply chain services company expects sugar production will total 179.7 million tons in 2023/24, up 1.3 million tons from its December forecast. Its consumption forecast was little changed at 178.1 million tons.

It noted many countries in Europe have had a successful harvest despite increased rainfall at the tail end of the season, while Russia has also had a fruitful year, with yields exceeding expectations.

Looking to 2024/25, Czarnikow said increased cane prices in places such as China and Thailand should prompt farmers to expand acreage, boosting global sugar production to 180.2 million tons and leaving the market with a small 0.3 million ton deficit.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com; 00442075429105 ;))

