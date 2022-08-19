Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) shareholders are still up 11% over 1 year despite pulling back 4.1% in the past week

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 24% in the last quarter. But looking back over the last year, the returns have actually been rather pleasing! To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 11%.

In light of the stock dropping 4.1% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

Cyxtera Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Cyxtera Technologies saw its revenue grow by 4.2%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. In keeping with the revenue growth, the share price gained 11% in that time. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqGS:CYXT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 19th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for Cyxtera Technologies in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Cyxtera Technologies shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 11% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately the share price is down 24% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Cyxtera Technologies that you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.