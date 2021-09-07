Cyxtera Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CYXT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (Symbol: CYXT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.01, changing hands as high as $10.12 per share. Cyxtera Technologies Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CYXT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CYXT's low point in its 52 week range is $7.505 per share, with $12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.89.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.