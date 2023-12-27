News & Insights

CYVN Now Owns Approx. 20.1% Of NIO Inc.'s Total Issued, Outstanding Shares

December 27, 2023 — 05:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - NIO Inc. (NIO) announced that it has closed the $2.2 billion strategic equity investment from CYVN Investments RSC Ltd, an investment vehicle based in Abu Dhabi. Now, CYVN in aggregate beneficially owns approximately 20.1% of NIO Inc.'s total issued and outstanding shares.

Going forward, NIO and CYVN, with their respective affiliates, will continue to work jointly to pursue strategic and technology collaborations in international markets.

NIO Inc. is a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market. It designs, develops, jointly manufactures and sells premium smart electric vehicles, digital technologies, electric powertrains and batteries.

