CytoSorbents's Earnings: A Preview

CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-14. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate CytoSorbents to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

The market awaits CytoSorbents's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.07, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at CytoSorbents's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.06 -0.09 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.04 -0.08 -0.12 Price Change % 0.0% -18.0% 8.0% 12.0%

Performance of CytoSorbents Shares

Shares of CytoSorbents were trading at $0.8701 as of May 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on CytoSorbents

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding CytoSorbents.

CytoSorbents has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $7.75, the consensus suggests a potential 790.7% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hyperfine, Zynex and Sensus Healthcare, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hyperfine, with an average 1-year price target of $1.33, suggesting a potential 52.86% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Zynex, with an average 1-year price target of $8.12, suggesting a potential 833.23% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Sensus Healthcare, with an average 1-year price target of $12.5, suggesting a potential 1336.62% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Hyperfine, Zynex and Sensus Healthcare, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CytoSorbents Buy 24.52% $9.40M -65.41% Hyperfine Buy -13.59% $826K -19.36% Zynex Buy -42.88% $18.21M -36.81% Sensus Healthcare Buy 3.97% $7.11M 2.81%

Key Takeaway:

CytoSorbents ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, CytoSorbents shows strong revenue growth and gross profit performance compared to its peers, but lags behind in terms of return on equity.

Get to Know CytoSorbents Better

CytoSorbents Corp specializes in treating life-threatening conditions in intensive care and cardiac surgery using proprietary polymer adsorption technology. Its flagship product, CytoSorb, is approved in the EU as an extracorporeal cytokine absorber, aiming to reduce inflammation and prevent multiple organ failure in critical illnesses like sepsis and trauma. Revenue primarily comes from product sales in Germany, with additional income from grant agencies in the United States. The company operates through Direct sales and Distributors/strategic partners in United States, Germany and Other Countries. The company's product consists of Cytosorb, ECOS-300CY, VetResQ, HemoDefend, and DrugSorb-ATR.

Unraveling the Financial Story of CytoSorbents

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CytoSorbents showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 24.52% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -86.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -65.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CytoSorbents's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -16.57%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CytoSorbents's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.42. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for CytoSorbents visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CTSO

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 D. Boral Capital Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CTSO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.