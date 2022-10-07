CytoSorbents Says CFO Kathleen Bloch Plans To Retire In March 2023

(RTTNews) - CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) announced Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Bloch plans to retire on March 31, 2023 at age 68, following a distinguished decade-long career at the Company.

A search has been initiated for Bloch's replacement. Meanwhile, following her retirement next year, Bloch will continue as a consultant of the Company to provide, among other services, continuity during the transition of her successor.

