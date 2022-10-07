Markets
CTSO

CytoSorbents Says CFO Kathleen Bloch Plans To Retire In March 2023

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) announced Friday that its Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Bloch plans to retire on March 31, 2023 at age 68, following a distinguished decade-long career at the Company.

A search has been initiated for Bloch's replacement. Meanwhile, following her retirement next year, Bloch will continue as a consultant of the Company to provide, among other services, continuity during the transition of her successor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CTSO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular