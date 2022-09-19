Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) investors are sitting on a loss of 78% if they invested a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO); the share price is down a whopping 78% in the last twelve months. While some investors are willing to stomach this sort of loss, they are usually professionals who spread their bets thinly. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 66% in that time. But it's up 9.2% in the last week.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

Because Cytosorbents made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In just one year Cytosorbents saw its revenue fall by 16%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The market obviously agrees, since the share price tanked 78%. Holders should not lose the lesson: loss making companies should grow revenue. Of course, extreme share price falls can be an opportunity for those who are willing to really dig deeper to understand a high risk company like this.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail). NasdaqCM:CTSO Earnings and Revenue Growth September 19th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Cytosorbents

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Cytosorbents shareholders are down 78% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 17%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Cytosorbents has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

