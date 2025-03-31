CYTOSORBENTS Earnings Results: $CTSO Reports Quarterly Earnings

CYTOSORBENTS ($CTSO) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, beating estimates of -$0.06 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $9,150,000, missing estimates of $10,301,663 by $-1,151,663.

CYTOSORBENTS Insider Trading Activity

CYTOSORBENTS insiders have traded $CTSO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTSO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER J MARIANI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 51,363 shares for an estimated $47,268 and 0 sales.

CYTOSORBENTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of CYTOSORBENTS stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CYTOSORBENTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTSO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

EF Hutton issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

