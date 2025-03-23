News & Insights

CYTOSORBENTS Earnings Preview: Recent $CTSO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

March 23, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

CYTOSORBENTS ($CTSO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,301,663 and earnings of -$0.06 per share.

CYTOSORBENTS Insider Trading Activity

CYTOSORBENTS insiders have traded $CTSO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTSO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PETER J MARIANI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 51,363 shares for an estimated $47,268 and 0 sales.

CYTOSORBENTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of CYTOSORBENTS stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 890,302 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $810,174
  • SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 377,384 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $343,419
  • UBS GROUP AG added 142,354 shares (+5536.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,542
  • AVENIR CORP added 118,387 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,732
  • CM MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 100,000 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,000
  • NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 99,477 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,524
  • AMH EQUITY LTD removed 82,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,348

CYTOSORBENTS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTSO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • EF Hutton issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


