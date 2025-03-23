CYTOSORBENTS Earnings Preview: Recent $CTSO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CYTOSORBENTS ($CTSO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,301,663 and earnings of -$0.06 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CTSO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CYTOSORBENTS Insider Trading Activity
CYTOSORBENTS insiders have traded $CTSO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTSO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER J MARIANI (Chief Financial Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 51,363 shares for an estimated $47,268 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
CYTOSORBENTS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of CYTOSORBENTS stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 890,302 shares (-42.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $810,174
- SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 377,384 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $343,419
- UBS GROUP AG added 142,354 shares (+5536.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,542
- AVENIR CORP added 118,387 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,732
- CM MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 100,000 shares (-12.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,000
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 99,477 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,524
- AMH EQUITY LTD removed 82,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,348
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CYTOSORBENTS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTSO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- EF Hutton issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for CYTOSORBENTS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTSO forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.