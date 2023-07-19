Cytosorbents Appoints Alexander D'Amico New CFO

(RTTNews) - Medical devices manufacturer Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Alexander D'Amico as the chief financial officer, effective August 7.

Alexander is succeeding Kathy Bloch who retired from the company in March this year after decade of service.

D'Amico has over 20 years of experience in finance, SEC reporting, merger and acquisition, fundraising, and accounting. He was the finance chief of Trulieve Cannabis Corporation where he oversaw the rapid expansion of annual revenue from $250 million to more than $1.2 billion.

In pre-market activity, shares of Cytosorbents are trading at $3.56 down 5.82% or $0.22 on Nasdaq.

