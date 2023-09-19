CytoSorbents Announces Reappointment Of Kathleen Bloch As Full-time CFO

(RTTNews) - CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) announced Tuesday the re-appointment of Kathleen Bloch as full-time Chief Financial Officer, effective retroactively to September 2, 2023. She served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer for 10 years until her retirement in March 2023, when she became Interim CFO as a consultant.

Bloch resumed as Interim CFO after the investigation of, and mutual termination and release agreement with, former CFO Alexander D'Amico.

