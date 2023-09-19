News & Insights

Markets
CTSO

CytoSorbents Announces Reappointment Of Kathleen Bloch As Full-time CFO

September 19, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) announced Tuesday the re-appointment of Kathleen Bloch as full-time Chief Financial Officer, effective retroactively to September 2, 2023. She served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer for 10 years until her retirement in March 2023, when she became Interim CFO as a consultant.

Bloch resumed as Interim CFO after the investigation of, and mutual termination and release agreement with, former CFO Alexander D'Amico.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTSO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.