CytoSorbents : Health Canada Okays CytoSorb For Use In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

(RTTNews) - CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO), which commercializes its CytoSorb blood purification technology that treats deadly inflammation in critically ill and cardiac surgery patients around the world, said that Health Canada has granted Medical Device Authorization for the importation, sale, and emergency use of CytoSorb in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The company noted that CytoSorb is now approved throughout North America for use in COVID-19 patients, and now commercially available in 67 countries worldwide.

The current authorization is only valid as long as the Interim Order is in effect. The Interim Order is currently in effect until Fall of 2021, but may be renewed based on the ongoing public health need. CytoSorb received U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization in April 2020, and achieved marketing approval in Mexico in March 2020 as a broad extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for use in a wide variety of critical illnesses and cardiac surgery.

CytoSorbents noted that it will collaborate with ebbtides medical, a specialty distributor of medical products throughout Canada, to ensure rapid and widespread availability of the therapy.

