CytomX Therapeutics Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $4.38, along with a high estimate of $5.00 and a low estimate of $2.50. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.17% from the previous average price target of $3.94.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of CytomX Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $5.00 $2.50 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $2.50 $3.25

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CytomX Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CytomX Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CytomX Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CytomX Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of CytomX Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of CytomX Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on CytomX Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into CytomX Therapeutics's Background

CytomX Therapeutics Inc a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing novel, masked, conditionally activated biologics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. It is engaged in developing antibody therapeutics based on probody technology platforms. The company's probody technology platform creates proprietary cancer immunotherapies against clinically-validated targets and develops cancer therapeutics. Probody therapeutics are designed to take advantage of conditions in the tumor microenvironment to enhance the tumor-targeting features of an antibody and reduce drug activity in healthy tissues.

CytomX Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: CytomX Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 22.8%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CytomX Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 46.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 191.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CytomX Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 21.48%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CytomX Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CTMX

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Upgrades Neutral Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for CTMX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.