CytomX Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS 7c, consensus (17c)

Reports Q3 revenue $33.43M, consensus $17.61M. “We are encouraged by the progress during Q3 across our clinical pipeline including the ongoing Phase 1a evaluation of CX-904 and robust early enrollment for the CX-2051 Phase 1 study in colorectal cancer,” said Sean McCarthy, D.Phil., chief executive officer and chairman of CytomX. “We continue to explore the optimal dose and schedule for CX-904 to enable potential initiation of tumor-specific Phase 1b cohorts in 2025. Regarding CX-2051, our successful continued escalation to higher dose levels reflects the favorable tolerability profile observed to date for this first in class antibody drug conjugate directed against EpCAM, a very high potential but previously undruggable target expressed in many cancer types. We are also thrilled to have treated the first patient in the Phase 1 study of CX-801, reinforcing the multi-modality breadth of the PROBODY(R) therapeutic platform and our ongoing commitment to addressing as many areas of unmet need as we can with our technology,” continued Dr. McCarthy.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CTMX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.