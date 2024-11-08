News & Insights

CytomX Therapeutics price target lowered to $3.25 from $3.50 at Piper Sandler

November 08, 2024 — 10:40 am EST

Piper Sandler lowered the firm’s price target on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to $3.25 from $3.50 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following Q3 results. Cash of $118M provides runway to end of 2025, so a bit tight, but excludes any future potential milestones, Piper told investors in a research note.

