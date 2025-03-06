CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $CTMX Reports Quarterly Earnings

CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS ($CTMX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, beating estimates of -$0.20 by $0.42. The company also reported revenue of $38,090,000, beating estimates of $19,805,003 by $18,284,997.
CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 4,809,518 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,953,803
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 3,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,090,000
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,650,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,729,500
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP removed 1,200,002 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,416,002
- SUPERSTRING CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,151,518 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,358,791
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 1,044,318 shares (-63.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,075,647
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 915,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,079,700
