CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Price Target Increased by 47.30% to 13.90

The average one-year price target for CytomX Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CTMX) has been revised to $13.90 / share. This is an increase of 47.30% from the prior estimate of $9.44 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 214.42% from the latest reported closing price of $4.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in CytomX Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 8.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTMX is 0.14%, an increase of 3.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 144,065K shares. The put/call ratio of CTMX is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Adviser holds 15,562K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 9,680K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 8,966K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,647K shares , representing an increase of 59.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 181.72% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 7,692K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 5,190K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,069K shares , representing an increase of 21.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 13.83% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.