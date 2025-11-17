CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Price Target Increased by 15.12% to 7.21

The average one-year price target for CytomX Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:CTMX) has been revised to $7.21 / share. This is an increase of 15.12% from the prior estimate of $6.27 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 85.90% from the latest reported closing price of $3.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in CytomX Therapeutics. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 25.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTMX is 0.14%, an increase of 12.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 138,971K shares. The put/call ratio of CTMX is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VR Adviser holds 15,562K shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,970K shares , representing an increase of 10.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 17.57% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 11,066K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 9,680K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,994K shares , representing an increase of 27.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTMX by 41.44% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 8,462K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 7,692K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

