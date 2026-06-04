BioTech
CTMX

CytomX Secures $37M Regeneron Pact; Analyst Sets Price Target At $11

June 04, 2026 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) has broadened its strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), a move analysts view as strong validation of its PROBODY platform. The deal provides CytomX with $37 million upfront for two undisclosed targets, plus up to $4 billion in milestone payments tied to six additional programs.

The partnership, first established in 2022, combined CytomX's conditional activation technology with Regeneron's Veloci-Bi bispecific conjugation platform. Initial programs remain in preclinical development, with targets yet to be disclosed. The expansion underscores confidence in CytomX's approach to masking antibodies until they reach the tumor microenvironment, aiming to reduce off-target effects and improve therapeutic precision.

Beyond the Regeneron collaboration, CytomX continues advancing its pipeline:

-Varseta-m (CX-2051): Discovered in collaboration with ImmunoGen, now part of AbbVie, Varseta-m is being developed for EpCAM-expressing tumors. Dose optimization is underway with 40 patients enrolled. Data from ongoing cohorts are expected in second half of 2026, supporting a registrational study start in first half of 2027. FDA discussion on pivotal design are ongoing, with overall survival likely as the primary endpoint.

-Combination Studies: Trials pairing varseta-m with bevacizumab are in progress, with initial data anticipated in first half of 2027. A Phase 1/2 study combining varseta-m, bevacizumab, 5-FU, and leucovorin is planned for second half of 2026, alongside expansion into EpCAM-expressing tumor types.

-CX-801 (Advanced Melanoma): A masked inferno alpha-2b PROBODY cytokine with broad potentially applicability in traditionally immune-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors. CX-801 is initially being developed for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, with combination data alongside pembrolizumab (Keytruda) expected by year-end 2026.

CytomX has established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including Amgen, Regeneron, and Moderna, further reinforcing confidence in its platform.

Wedbush analyst Robert Driscoll reaffirmed an Outperform rating on CTMX and set a 12-month price target of $11.00, nearly triple the current share price of $3.16.

CTMX has traded between $1.72 and $8.21 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $3.22, up 1.90%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $3.26, up 1.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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