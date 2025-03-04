CytomX Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What Should Investors Expect?

CytomX Therapeutics CTMX, a clinical-stage oncology company, is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings results on March 6, after market close. The company leverages its proprietary PROBODY therapeutic platform to discover and develop safer, more effective therapies for the treatment of cancer.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTMX’s loss per share in the to-be-reported quarter is currently pegged at 20 cents. CytomX also recognizes collaboration revenues from its ongoing partnership agreements with several biotech companies like Amgen AMGN, Astellas, Bristol Myers Squibb, Moderna and Regeneron. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter revenues is pinned at $20.13 million.

Let's see how things have shaped up for the upcoming quarterly release.

Factors to Consider Regarding CTMX’s Q4 Earnings

In the absence of a marketed product, investors are advised to look forward to the company’s pipeline updates in the upcoming earnings call.

In January 2025, CytomX crowned its investigational candidate, CX-2051 (EpCAM PROBODY ADC), as its lead program. The candidate is initially being developed for advanced metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) in a phase I dose-escalation study. The decision was taken as part of the company’s strategic objectives for 2025. Initial data from the early-stage CRC study is expected in the first half of 2025. Per CTMX, CX-2051 has demonstrated a favorable tolerability profile in the phase I CRC study to date.

CytomX, in collaboration with Amgen, is developing CX-904 (EGFR-CD3 PROBODY TCE) in an early-stage study evaluating the candidate’s safety and anti-tumor activity across multiple EGFR-positive tumor types. However, CTMX is yet to finalize the next steps in CX-904’s clinical development program. The decision hinges upon the company’s 2025 program resourcing, current capital limitations and discussions with partner Amgen. Investors can expect an update regarding the same on the fourth-quarter earnings call.

In the past three months, CTMX shares have plunged 43.9% compared with the industry’s 0.3% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CytomX is simultaneously evaluating the safety and initial clinical activity for its third pipeline candidate, CX-801 (PROBODY Interferon-alpha 2b), as a monotherapy and in combination with Merck’s blockbuster oncology drug, Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in a phase I dose-escalation study to treat metastatic melanoma. Initial data is expected in the second half of 2025.

CytomX will also reduce its workforce by about 40% to prioritize clinical programs and enhance financial flexibility. Management expects the resulting cost savings to primarily support non-partnered early-stage research and administrative functions. The workforce reductions will be completed by the first quarter of 2025. Restructuring savings and prioritized clinical development are expected to extend CytomX's cash runway through second-quarter 2026.

Research and Development expenses in the to-be-reported quarter are likely to have risen due to increased clinical development costs for pipeline candidates.

General and administrative expenses are also expected to have risen year over year, primarily due to higher professional services expenses supporting intellectual property-related activities and internal controls.

CTMX’s Earnings Surprise History

CytomX has a mixed earnings surprise history. It beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the other two occasions, delivering an average surprise of 115.70%. In the last reported quarter, the company came up with an earnings surprise of 143.75%.

Earnings Whispers for CTMX

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for CytomX this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here, as you will see below.

CTMX’s Earnings ESP: CTMX has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 20 cents per share.

CTMX's Zacks Rank: CTMX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

