CytoMed Therapeutics Reports Successful AGM

May 24, 2024 — 11:57 am EDT

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) has released an update.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited successfully held its annual shareholders meeting, with over 58% of its outstanding shares represented, meeting quorum requirements. Key outcomes included the adoption of financial statements for the 2023 fiscal year and the re-election of Mr. Choo Chee Kong as Director, alongside the ratification of two independent public accounting firms for 2024. All resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors were approved, including the authorization to issue new shares and the approval of Directors’ fees.

