CytoMed Therapeutics Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd. (GDTC) is surging more than 109 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since the Singapore-based biopharma company announced on July 6 that it received a patent for its A*Star licensed CAR-Gamma Delta T Cell Technology from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or USPTO.

Currently, shares are at $7.40, up 109.23 percent from the previous close of $3.49 on a volume of 17,156,287.

