News & Insights

Markets
GDTC

CytoMed Therapeutics Rally Continues

July 11, 2023 — 11:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd. (GDTC) is surging more than 109 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since the Singapore-based biopharma company announced on July 6 that it received a patent for its A*Star licensed CAR-Gamma Delta T Cell Technology from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or USPTO.

Currently, shares are at $7.40, up 109.23 percent from the previous close of $3.49 on a volume of 17,156,287.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GDTC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.