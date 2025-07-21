CytoMed Therapeutics Limited Advances ANGELICA Trial with Successful Completion of Phase I Dose Level 1 in Late Stage Cancer Patients

CytoMed Therapeutics announces successful completion of dose level 1 in Phase I trial for cancer treatment using CAR gamma delta T cells.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited announced the successful completion of dose level 1 in its Phase I ANGELICA Trial, designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of its allogeneic NKG2DL-targeting CAR gamma delta T cell therapy (CTM-N2D) in late-stage cancer patients. The trial is set to begin dose level 2 in the third quarter of 2025. Unlike conventional CAR-T therapies, CytoMed's approach utilizes gamma delta T cells from healthy donors, allowing for treatments without requiring donor-patient compatibility. CytoMed, founded in 2018 and spun off from Singapore's A*STAR, aims to develop innovative immunotherapies to address the limitations of existing cancer treatments, focusing on both blood and solid cancers.

Potential Positives

Successful completion of dose level 1 for the first-in-human Phase I ANGELICA Trial, indicating progress in clinical development.

Initiation of dose level 2 of the ANGELICA Trial is scheduled for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting ongoing advancement in cancer therapy research.

The treatment utilizes gamma delta T cells from healthy donors, potentially simplifying the process of therapy administration compared to conventional CAR-T approaches.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that the company is still in early-stage clinical trials, specifically a Phase I trial, which may indicate a long timeline before any potential products reach the market.

There is a notable reliance on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain and caution that actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations.

The need for additional financing and uncertainties regarding the initiation and progress of future clinical trials may raise concerns about the company’s financial stability and operational prospects.

FAQ

What is the ANGELICA Trial?

The ANGELICA Trial is a Phase I clinical study evaluating the safety of CAR gamma delta T cell therapies in cancer patients.

What is CTM-N2D?

CTM-N2D is an innovative therapy using donor-derived gamma delta T cells targeting cancer-associated antigens for treating various malignancies.

When will dose level 2 of the ANGELICA Trial start?

Dose level 2 of the ANGELICA Trial is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2025.

How does CTM-N2D differ from conventional CAR-T therapies?

CTM-N2D uses donor cells for treatment, eliminating the need for patient-donor compatibility unlike conventional CAR-T therapies.

What types of cancers does the ANGELICA Trial target?

The ANGELICA Trial targets advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies in late stage cancer patients.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

Full Release



SINGAPORE, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Further to our



announcement filed on Form 6-K on November 20, 2024



,



CytoMed Therapeutics Limited



(NASDAQ: GDTC) (“CytoMed” or “Company”), a Singapore-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its proprietary technologies to develop novel donor blood-derived, cell-based allogeneic therapies for the affordable treatment of blood and solid cancers, is pleased to announce the successful completion of dose level 1 for its first-in-human Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial (



NCT05302037



) (“ANGELICA Trial”) for four late stage cancer patients and is scheduled to start dose level 2 of the ANGELICA Trial in third quarter of 2025.





The ANGELICA Trial evaluates the safety and tolerability of allogeneic NKG2DL-targeting chimeric antigen receptor-grafted (CAR) gamma delta T cells (CTM-N2D) in the treatment of a basket of cancer indications that include advanced solid and haematological malignancies. Refer to our announcement on



Form 6K on October 7, 2024



for more information regarding the ANGELICA Trial.





CTM-N2D uses a subtype of T cells known as gamma delta T cells which are derived from healthy donors, which are expanded and modified to express CAR that targets NKG2DL that are commonly present in many cancers. CTM-N2D can be infused into patients without the need for donor-patient compatibility matching.





This differs from conventional CAR-αβ T cell therapies that typically involve the collection of patient’s own blood cells and modifying these cells to express cancer-targeting CARs. The modified αβ T cells are then re-infused back into the patient to target and kill cancer cells. Unlike chemotherapy that targets all actively dividing cells including healthy ones, CAR-T cells specifically recognize targets (antigen) present on cancer cells to kill them.







About CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (CytoMed)







Incorporated in 2018, CytoMed was spun off from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore’s leading research and development agency in the public sector. CytoMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its licensed proprietary technologies, namely gamma delta T cell and iPSC-derived gamma delta Natural Killer T cell, to create novel cell-based allogeneic immunotherapies for the treatment of various human cancers. The development of novel technologies has been inspired by the clinical success of existing CAR-T therapies in treating haematological malignancies, as well as the current clinical limitations and commercial challenges in extrapolating the CAR-T principle into the treatment of solid tumors. For more information, please visit



www.cytomed.sg



Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.







