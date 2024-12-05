CytoMed Therapeutics Expands Leadership Amid Strategic Growth

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) has released an update.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited is expanding its business development efforts with new leadership to capitalize on lucrative international collaborations. The company is confident in its internal talent pool to manage the departure of Dr. Tan Wee Kiat, ensuring continued smooth operations without any disruptions. These strategic changes highlight CytoMed’s focus on growth and resilience in the competitive biotech industry.

