Cytomed Therapeutics announces first patient dosed in ANGELICA Trial

CytoMed Therapeutics (GDTC) announces that the first patient has been dosed in its first-in-human Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial, ANGELICA trial. This trial has been registered with and has received clinical trial authorization from the Health Sciences Authority in Singapore. The ANGELICA Trial evaluates allogeneic NKG2DL-targeting chimeric antigen receptor-grafted gamma delta T cells in patients with advanced solid tumours or haematological malignancies. Refer to Form 6K announcement on October 7, 2024. “Dosing the first patient in the ANGELICA Trial, CytoMed has reached a significant milestone as a clinical stage biopharma,” says Chairman Peter Choo. “The ANGELICA Trial aims to assess the safety and potential efficacy of an allogeneic CAR-T therapy patients with advanced solid tumours or haematological malignancies.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GDTC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.