Cytomed Therapeutics announces first patient dosed in ANGELICA Trial

CytoMed Therapeutics (GDTC) announces that the first patient has been dosed in its first-in-human Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial, ANGELICA trial. This trial has been registered with and has received clinical trial authorization from the Health Sciences Authority in Singapore. The ANGELICA Trial evaluates allogeneic NKG2DL-targeting chimeric antigen receptor-grafted gamma delta T cells in patients with advanced solid tumours or haematological malignancies. Refer to Form 6K announcement on October 7, 2024. “Dosing the first patient in the ANGELICA Trial, CytoMed has reached a significant milestone as a clinical stage biopharma,” says Chairman Peter Choo. “The ANGELICA Trial aims to assess the safety and potential efficacy of an allogeneic CAR-T therapy patients with advanced solid tumours or haematological malignancies.”
