CytoMed Reaches Milestone with New Cancer Therapy

November 20, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) has released an update.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited has successfully dosed the first patient in its groundbreaking Phase I clinical trial, ANGELICA, which explores the potential of allogeneic CAR-gamma delta T cell therapy for treating advanced cancers. This innovative approach aims to improve accessibility and reduce costs by using donor-derived cells, marking a significant milestone for the company. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could reshape the landscape of cancer treatment.

