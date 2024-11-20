CytoMed Reaches Milestone with New Cancer Therapy

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
CytoMed Therapeutics Limited has successfully dosed the first patient in its groundbreaking Phase I clinical trial, ANGELICA, which explores the potential of allogeneic CAR-gamma delta T cell therapy for treating advanced cancers. This innovative approach aims to improve accessibility and reduce costs by using donor-derived cells, marking a significant milestone for the company. Investors may find this development intriguing as it could reshape the landscape of cancer treatment.
For further insights into GDTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.