CytoMed Granted Patent In Malaysia For Allogeneic CAR-Gamma Delta T Cell Technology

January 29, 2024 — 08:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (GDTC) announced that the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia has granted a patent for its chimeric antigen receptor gamma delta T cell technology, which targets solid and hematological tumors. The patent is titled "Gamma Delta T Cells and a Method of Augmenting the Tumoricidal Activity of the Same". The company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use this patent pursuant to the License Agreement dated June 1, 2018.

The CAR-?d T cell technology has been developed as an investigational cancer therapy to target NKG2D ligands, a type of stress-induced cancer antigens. The company noted that it now has exclusive rights to a Malaysia, US and China patent.

