BioTech
CYTK

Cytokinetics Wins China Approval For Myqorzo In Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

December 17, 2025 — 08:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) said on Wednesday that China's National Medical Products Administration has approved Myqorzo for the treatment of adults with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Under its license and collaboration agreement, Sanofi holds exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Myqorzo for both obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in Greater China. The approval in China triggers a $7.5 million milestone payment from Sanofi to Cytokinetics. The company remains eligible to receive up to $142.5 million in additional development and commercial milestone payments, along with royalties in the low-to-high teens on future sales in the region.

Myqorzo is also under regulatory review in the United States, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date set for December 26, 2025. In Europe, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion recommending marketing authorization in December 2025, with a final decision expected in the first quarter of 2026.

Cytokinetics shares were up more than 3% in pre-market trading after closing at $62.02, down 0.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CYTK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.