Cytokinetics Stock Tanks 14%

(RTTNews) - Stock of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) tumbled 14 percent on Thursday after rumoured deal fail to reach a conclusion.

Currently, Cytokinetics stock is dropping 14.44 percent, to $86.96 from a previous close of $101.63 on a volume of 9,465,031. It traded in range of $25.98 to $110.25 in the past 52-weeks.

Last week the company's stock boomed over rumours of deal with Novartis. However, Novartis CEO clarified that the firm is only focusing on deals below $5 billion, following which Cytokinetics stock started to plummet.

