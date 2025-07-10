Cytokinetics to Showcase Positive Aficamten Results for Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy at European Society of Cardiology Congress 2025

Cytokinetics announces multiple presentations on aficamten's efficacy for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy at the ESC Congress 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Cytokinetics, Incorporated announced five presentations related to aficamten at the upcoming European Society of Cardiology Congress 2025 in Madrid, highlighting positive topline results from the MAPLE-HCM trial, which compares aficamten to metoprolol in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). Key presentations include a Hot Line session featuring the MAPLE-HCM results by Dr. Pablo Garcia-Pavia, and a Late Breaking Clinical Science session on the incidence of atrial fibrillation across three trials of aficamten by Dr. Ahmad Masri. Additional presentations will focus on the efficacy and safety of long-term aficamten treatment and its impact on cardiac function. Cytokinetics is preparing for potential regulatory approvals of aficamten as a treatment for HCM, supported by data from multiple clinical trials.

Potential Positives

Cytokinetics will present five key studies related to aficamten at a prominent European medical conference, highlighting their commitment to advancing treatments in cardiovascular health.

The MAPLE-HCM trial presentation may contribute to a better understanding of aficamten's effectiveness compared to current standard treatments, potentially leading to increased market interest and adoption.

The company's positive results from the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial SEQUOIA-HCM support their readiness for regulatory approvals and commercialization, indicating progress toward bringing aficamten to market.

Potential Negatives

The press release relies on forward-looking statements, which may not accurately predict future outcomes and could create investor uncertainty.

Potential difficulties or delays in clinical development and regulatory approvals are explicitly mentioned as risks, indicating challenges the company may face.

The disclosure of competitive risks suggests that the company may face significant market challenges, impacting investor confidence in its drug candidates.

FAQ

What is the MAPLE-HCM study about?

The MAPLE-HCM study compares the effects of Aficamten and Metoprolol on exercise capacity in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

When will the presentations about Aficamten take place?

The presentations will occur during the European Society of Cardiology Congress from August 29 to September 1, 2025.

Who will present the MAPLE-HCM results?

The results will be presented by Dr. Pablo Garcia-Pavia, an expert in cardiac diseases and heart failure.

What are the additional topics covered in the presentations?

Other presentations will cover the incidence of atrial fibrillation and long-term treatment efficacy of Aficamten in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

How can I get more information about Cytokinetics?

For more information, visit Cytokinetics' website at www.cytokinetics.com or follow them on social media platforms.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CYTK Insider Trading Activity

$CYTK insiders have traded $CYTK stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYTK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT I BLUM (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 133,361 shares for an estimated $5,517,794 .

. ANDREW CALLOS (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 70,548 shares for an estimated $2,958,653 .

. FADY IBRAHAM MALIK (EVP Research & Development) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 39,066 shares for an estimated $1,587,562 .

. WENDALL WIERENGA sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $769,200

JOHN T HENDERSON sold 3,190 shares for an estimated $123,325

EDWARD M. MD KAYE sold 3,636 shares for an estimated $116,715

ROBERT ARTHUR HARRINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,350 shares for an estimated $55,993 .

. MUNA BHANJI sold 1,454 shares for an estimated $43,227

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CYTK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $CYTK stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CYTK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CYTK in the last several months. We have seen 11 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/07/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 04/21/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CYTK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CYTK forecast page.

$CYTK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYTK recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $CYTK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tessa Romero from JP Morgan set a target price of $53.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Salim Syed from Mizuho set a target price of $84.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Serge Belanger from Needham set a target price of $72.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $53.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Leonid Timashev from RBC Capital set a target price of $80.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 David Lebowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $80.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $41.0 on 05/02/2025

Full Release





Hot Line Presentation of MAPLE-HCM to Elaborate on Positive Topline Results in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy









Late Breaking Clinical Science Session to Present Incidence and Impact of Atrial Fibrillation Across Three Clinical Trials of Aficamten in Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy







SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) today announced five presentations related to



aficamten



at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2025 taking place in Madrid, Spain from August 29, 2025 – September 1, 2025 including a Hot Line presentation of the primary results from MAPLE-HCM (





M







etoprolol



vs





A







ficamten



in



P



atients with



L



VOT Obstruction on



E



xercise Capacity in



HCM



) and a Late Breaking Clinical Science presentation relating to the incidence and impact of atrial fibrillation across three clinical trials of



aficamten



in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).







Oral Presentations









Title:



MAPLE-HCM:



Aficamten



vs



Metoprolol



in Obstructive HCM







Presenter:



Pablo Garcia-Pavia, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the Inherited Cardiac Diseases and Heart Failure Unit, Department of Cardiology, Hospital Universitario Puerta de Hierro and Full Professor, Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares both in Madrid, Spain







Date:



August 30, 2025







Session Title:



Hot Line 2







Session Time:



8:15 - 9:45 AM CEST







Presentation Time:



9:18 AM CEST







Location:



Madrid (Main Auditorium)







Title:



REDWOOD-HCM, SEQUOIA-HCM and FOREST-HCM Trials: Incidence and Impact of Atrial Fibrillation in Obstructive HCM with



Aficamten









Presenter:



Ahmad Masri, M.D., MS, Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Oregon Health & Science University







Date:



August 31, 2025







Session Title:



Late-Breaking Clinical Science: Cardiomyopathies







Session Time:



4:15-5:15 PM CEST







Presentation Time:



4:45 PM CEST







Location:



Budapest (Hall 10)







Title:



Efficacy and Safety of Long-Term Treatment with



Aficamten



in Patients with Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results from FOREST-HCM







Presenter:



Sara Saberi, M.D., M.S., Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center







Date:



August 31, 2025







Session Title:



Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: From Gene to Treatment







Session Time:



5:00 - 6:00 PM CEST







Presentation Time:



5:40 PM CEST







Location:



Science Box 4 (Research Gateway)







Poster Presentations









Title:



Effect of



Aficamten



Compared with



Metoprolol



on Cardiac Structure and Function in Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: A Pre-Specified Analysis of MAPLE-HCM







Presenter:



Sheila Hegde, M.D., M.P.H, Assistant Professor, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX, Affiliate Faculty, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA







Final presentation date and time to be confirmed









Title:





Aficamten



in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: An Integrated Safety Analysis







Presenter:



Ahmad Masri, M.D., MS, Director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at Oregon Health & Science University







Final presentation date and time to be confirmed









About Cytokinetics







Cytokinetics is a specialty cardiovascular biopharmaceutical company, building on its over 25 years of pioneering scientific innovations in muscle biology, and advancing a pipeline of potential new medicines for patients suffering from diseases of cardiac muscle dysfunction. Cytokinetics is readying for potential regulatory approvals and commercialization of



aficamten,



a cardiac myosin inhibitor, following positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).



Aficamten



is also being evaluated in additional clinical trials enrolling patients with obstructive and non-obstructive HCM. In addition, Cytokinetics is developing



omecamtiv mecarbil



, a cardiac myosin activator, in patients with heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), CK-586, a cardiac myosin inhibitor with a mechanism of action distinct from



aficamten,



for the potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and CK-089, a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator with potential therapeutic application to a specific type of muscular dystrophy and other conditions of impaired skeletal muscle function.





For additional information about Cytokinetics, visit



www.cytokinetics.com



and follow us on



X



,



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



and



YouTube



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cytokinetics disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Act's Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to any of our clinical trials, statements relating to the potential benefits of



aficamten



or any of our other drug candidates. Cytokinetics' research and development activities; the design, timing, results, significance and utility of preclinical and clinical results; and the properties and potential benefits of Cytokinetics' other drug candidates. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, potential difficulties or delays in the development, testing, regulatory approvals for trial commencement, progression or product sale or manufacturing, or production of Cytokinetics' drug candidates that could slow or prevent clinical development or product approval; Cytokinetics' drug candidates may have adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy; the FDA or foreign regulatory agencies may delay or limit Cytokinetics' ability to conduct clinical trials; Cytokinetics may be unable to obtain or maintain patent or trade secret protection for its intellectual property; standards of care may change, rendering Cytokinetics' drug candidates obsolete; and competitive products or alternative therapies may be developed by others for the treatment of indications Cytokinetics' drug candidates and potential drug candidates may target. For further information regarding these and other risks related to Cytokinetics' business, investors should consult Cytokinetics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





CYTOKINETICS® and the CYTOKINETICS and C-shaped logo are registered trademarks of Cytokinetics in the U.S. and certain other countries.





Contact:





Cytokinetics





Diane Weiser





Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs





(415) 290-7757



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.