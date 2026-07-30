Cytokinetics Secures MHRA Marketing Authorization For MYQORZO In OHCM

(RTTNews) - Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) announced that the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted marketing authorization for MYQORZO (aficamten) to treat adult patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, classified as New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III. At the same time, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) issued positive guidance recommending aficamten for eligible patients in England and Wales.

Obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) is a chronic condition in which the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick, obstructing blood flow and leading to symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, and fatigue. Treatment options have historically been limited, making new therapies significant for patients.

MYQORZO (aficamten) is a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor designed to reduce hypercontractility of the heart muscle, improve bloodflow, and relive symptoms. Its approval represents an important advance in addressing the unmet needs of people living with oHCM.

NICE guidance specifies that aficamten may be used as an option alongside optimised standard care— including beta-blockers, non-dihydropyridine— or alone if these treatments are contraindicated, provided the company supplies it under the agreed commercial arrangement.

Joseph Dagher, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe, Cytokinetics, said the company is committed to supporting access through the NHS, with availability expected later this year.

The MHRA's review drew on data from SEQUOIA-HCM, a Phase 3 multicenter double-blind placebo-controlled randomized study in 282 adults. Results showed aficamten significantly improved peak oxygen uptake compared with placebo (mean change 1.8 mL/kg/min vs. 0.0 mL/kg/min; p 0.001).

The most common adverse reactions included hypertension (7.7%), palpitations (7.0%), dizziness (4.2%) and systolic dysfunction (3.5%).

The authorization and NICE guidance mark a major milestone for Cytokines as MYQORZO becomes available to patients in the UK, expanding treatment options for obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

CYTK has traded between $32.89 and $88.31 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $78.39, down 1.34%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $78.50, up 0.15%.

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