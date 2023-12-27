News & Insights

Markets
CYTK

Cytokinetics Reports Positive Results For Phase 3 SEQUOIA-HCM Trial Of Aficamten; Stock Surges

December 27, 2023 — 08:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Wednesday announced positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of Aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

In the pre-market session, the shares are at $70.02, up 53.69 percent from its previous close of $45.71.

The results of SEQUOIA-HCM showed that treatment with Aficamten significantly improved exercise capacity compared to placebo, increasing peak oxygen uptake. The treatment effect with aficamten was consistent across all prespecified subgroups.

The company said statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements were also observed in all 10 prespecified secondary endpoints.

Treatment-emergent serious adverse events occurred in patients on Aficamten and placebo.

Core echocardiographic left ventricular ejection fraction was observed 3.5 percent patients on aficamten compared to 0.7 percent patients on placebo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYTK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.