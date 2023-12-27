Cytokinetics Reports Positive Results For Phase 3 SEQUOIA-HCM Trial Of Aficamten; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) Wednesday announced positive results from SEQUOIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial of Aficamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

In the pre-market session, the shares are at $70.02, up 53.69 percent from its previous close of $45.71.

The results of SEQUOIA-HCM showed that treatment with Aficamten significantly improved exercise capacity compared to placebo, increasing peak oxygen uptake. The treatment effect with aficamten was consistent across all prespecified subgroups.

The company said statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements were also observed in all 10 prespecified secondary endpoints.

Treatment-emergent serious adverse events occurred in patients on Aficamten and placebo.

Core echocardiographic left ventricular ejection fraction was observed 3.5 percent patients on aficamten compared to 0.7 percent patients on placebo.

