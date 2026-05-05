BioTech
CYTK

Cytokinetics To Report Topline ACACIA-HCM Phase 3 Results For Aficamten Today

May 05, 2026 — 12:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) is preparing to unveil the first topline data from ACACIA-HCM, its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating Aficamten in adults with non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (nHCM).

The company will release results today, May 5, 2026, followed by an investor and analyst conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Aficamten, a next-generation cardiac myosin inhibitor marketed as MYQORZO for obstructive HCM, is approved in the U.S., Europe, and China. ACACIA-HCM is designed to assess whether the therapy can also benefit patients with the non-obstructive form of the disease, a population with limited treatment options and persistent symptoms despite standard care.

Cytokinetics, a cardiovascular-focused biopharmaceutical company, with more than 25 years of research in muscle biology, continues to advance a pipeline that includes investigational agents such as Omecamtiv mecarbil and Ulacamten for various forms of heart failure.

The ACACIA-HCM topline readout marks a significant milestone for the company as it evaluates Aficamten's potential to expand beyond obstructive HCM and address a broader patient population.

CYTK has traded between $29.31 and $70.98 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $66.05, up 4.26%. During overnight trading, the stock traded at $66.80, up 1.14%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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