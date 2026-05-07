Cytokinetics Prices Upsized Public Offering Of Common Stock At $71 Per Share

(RTTNews) - Cytokinetics, Inc. (CYTK) has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 9,859,155 shares of its common stock at $71.00 per share, raising approximately $700 million in gross proceeds before underwriting discounts and expenses.

The offering is expected to close on May 8, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, Cytokinetics has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,478,873 shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

All shares in the offering will be sold by Cytokinetics, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs $ Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers, with Mizuho as lead co-manager.

The securities are being offered under an automatically effective shelf registration statement filed with the SEC. A final prospectus supplement will be filed and made available on the SEC's website upon issuance.

CYTK has traded between $29.31 and $80.20 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $74.84, down 2.92%. In pre-market trading the stock is trading at $78.57, up 4.99%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.