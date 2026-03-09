Cytokinetics Insider Exercises Options Worth Over $920,000 as Heart Drug Hits the Market

Key Points

15,000 shares were sold for a transaction value of approximately $928,950 at a weighted average price of around $61.93 per share on Feb. 5, 2026.

The sale accounted for 22.9% of Andrew Callos' direct holdings, reducing his position from 65,440 to 50,440 shares.

This was a derivative-related event involving the immediate exercise and sale of options; no indirect entities or trusts participated.

Transaction size exceeded Callos' historical median sell trade, reflecting reduced remaining capacity after significant prior dispositions.

On Feb. 5, 2026, Andrew Callos, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK), exercised 15,000 options for common stock and immediately sold the resulting shares in an open-market transaction totaling approximately $928,950, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 15,000 Transaction value ~$928,950 Post-transaction shares (direct) 50,440 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$3.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($61.93); post-transaction value based on Feb. 5, 2026 market close ($60.24).

Key questions

How significant is this transaction relative to Callos' historical selling activity?

This disposition of 15,000 shares is materially larger than Callos' recent median sell transaction of 2,886 shares and represents a higher percentage of his remaining holdings compared to prior sales, reflecting limited remaining capacity after substantial cumulative disposals.

What was the derivative context driving this sale?

The trade involved the exercise of 15,000 stock options, with all acquired shares immediately sold in the market, indicating the transaction was liquidity-driven rather than a reduction in pre-existing direct equity exposure.

What is the impact on Callos' overall equity exposure and ownership percentage?

Following the sale, Callos' direct ownership fell from 65,440 to 50,440 shares, lowering his direct equity stake to 0.04% of shares outstanding, with no indirect or trust holdings remaining as of Feb. 5, 2026.

How does the transaction value relate to market pricing on the event date?

The weighted average sale price of around $61.93 per share was slightly above the Feb. 5, 2026 market close of $60.24, indicating favorable execution within the day's trading range (open at $63.26, close at $60.24).

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/5/26) $51.00 Market capitalization $7.62 billion Revenue (TTM) $87.21 million Net income (TTM) ($785.0 million)

Company snapshot

Develops small molecule drug candidates targeting muscle function, including late-stage assets such as omecamtiv mecarbil (cardiac myosin activator) and aficamten (cardiac myosin inhibitor), both in Phase III clinical trials.

Operates a biopharmaceutical business model focused on drug discovery, clinical development, and potential commercialization, with revenue primarily from research collaborations and milestone payments.

Targets healthcare providers, hospitals, and specialty clinics treating patients with cardiac and neuromuscular diseases.

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in muscle biology, with a strategic focus on novel therapeutics for debilitating cardiac and neuromuscular conditions. The company leverages advanced small molecule research and clinical development capabilities to build a pipeline of differentiated assets. Its competitive position is supported by a robust clinical portfolio and strategic alliances within the healthcare industry.

What this transaction means for investors

A Cytokinetics executive converted nearly $929,000 worth of stock options in early February, just weeks after the company's first commercial product hit pharmacy shelves. The transaction was an exercise-and-sell of vested options, which is the type of routine equity compensation event common at biotech companies.

Still, the timing is notable. CYTK had surged more than 92% in the six months leading up to the FDA's December 2025 approval of myqorzo (aficamten) for adults with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, meaning Callos' options had accumulated significant value by the time he exercised them at roughly $62 per share.

Myqorzo became available by U.S. prescription in January 2026, making this the company's first real test as a commercial-stage business. Cytokinetics posted a net loss of nearly $785 million in 2025 as it invested heavily in launch readiness.

For investors comfortable with the volatility that comes with the biotech industry, CYTK represents a company at a genuine inflection point. The stock may appeal to those with a higher risk tolerance who are drawn to specialty cardiovascular plays with blockbuster potential. Key things to watch: how quickly cardiologists adopt myqorzo, whether label expansion trials deliver, and how efficiently the company manages its cash burn as it scales.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cytokinetics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.