Cytokinetics Inc Shares Close the Week 21.6% Higher - Weekly Wrap

Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) shares closed this week 21.6% higher than it did at the end of last week. The stock is currently down 27.1% year-to-date, down 30.4% over the past 12 months, and up 338.8% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%, and the S&P 500 rose 2.2%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $36.00 and as low as $26.83 this week.

Trading volume this week was 16.0% lower than the 10-day average and 25.7% higher than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis

The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Health Care industry sector this week, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 204.6%

The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 543.8%

