Cytokinetics Gains 18.4% Year to Date: How to Play the Stock?

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK have gained 18.4% year to date against the industry’s decline of 1.3%.

The company has entered a pivotal phase following the FDA approval of its first commercial product, Myqorzo (aficamten), for the treatment of symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The approval marks the company’s transition into a commercial-stage biotech.

The impressive year-to-date performance can be attributed to strong first-quarter results supported by early Myqorzo launch.

Strong Initial Myqorzo Uptake Boosts CYTK

Myqorzo is an allosteric and reversible inhibitor of cardiac myosin motor activity. It is approved in the United States and China for the treatment of adults with symptomatic oHCM.

Myqorzo works by inhibiting cardiac myosin, thereby reducing excessive cardiac contractility and alleviating left ventricular outflow tract obstruction in patients with oHCM.

The company initiated the U.S. commercial rollout in January 2026. Early launch metrics indicate strong physician engagement and patient uptake, with over 275 unique healthcare providers prescribing the drug and approximately 680 patients being prescribed Myqorzo by the end of the first quarter.

More than 70% of patients on therapy transitioned to paid prescriptions.

The European Commission approval in February 2026 further expands Myqorzo's addressable market and provides an additional growth catalyst.

Cytokinetics recently achieved an important commercial milestone with the first European launch of Myqorzo in Germany, marking the drug's entry into the EU market.

CYTK is also working on a label expansion of Myqorzo. The FDA accepted its supplemental new drug application for MAPLE-HCM, a phase III study of aficamten as monotherapy compared with metoprolol as monotherapy in patients with oHCM. The regulatory body assigned a target action date of Nov. 14, 2026.

Meanwhile, aficamten continues to be evaluated across additional patient populations, supporting potential lifecycle expansion opportunities. The drug was studied in the phase III ACACIA-HCM study in non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (nHCM).

The ACACIA-HCM study successfully met both co-primary endpoints, demonstrating statistically significant improvements from baseline through week 36 in both Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) Clinical Summary Score and maximal exercise performance (peak VO2). Statistically significant improvements compared to placebo were also observed in key secondary endpoints.

It is currently being investigated in the CEDAR-HCM study in pediatric patients with oHCM. Aficamten is also being evaluated in the ongoing FOREST-HCM open-label extension study.

CYTK’s Encouraging Pipeline Progress

Other pipeline candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil, a cardiac myosin activator. A confirmatory phase III study, COMET-HF, is ongoing in patients with symptomatic heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction. Enrollment is expected to continue through the rest of 2026.

Following a recommendation from the dose level review committee, patient enrollment has been expanded in Cohort 1 of AMBER-HFpEF, a phase II study evaluating ulacamten in symptomatic heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) patients with left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) ≥ 60%. Enrollment in Cohort 1 is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.

Road Ahead for CYTK

The approval of Myqorzo is a significant boost for CYTK, given the oHCM market potential. However, investors should remain mindful of risks, including launch execution and competition.

Myqorzo operates within an evolving treatment landscape for oHCM. Its primary competitor is Camzyos, a cardiac myosin inhibitor marketed by Bristol Myers Squibb BMY.

BMY obtained FDA approval for Camzyos in 2022 for the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association class II-III oHCM to improve functional capacity and symptoms.

Earlier this month, the FDA accepted BMY’s supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking approval of Camzyos for the treatment of adolescents aged 12 to under 18 years with symptomatic oHCM. The FDA granted Priority Review to the application with a target action date of Sept. 30, 2026.

If approved, Camzyos would become the first cardiac myosin inhibitor available for adolescents with oHCM and expand the drug's addressable market beyond adults.

While Myqorzo represents a meaningful growth driver and a validation of Cytokinetics’ muscle biology platform, sustained commercial traction will be critical to supporting long-term valuation upside.

CYTK’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Cytokinetics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A couple of better-ranked biotech stocks are Immunocore IMCR and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 30 days, earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunocore have remained unchanged at 6 cents for 2026 and at 87 cents for 2027.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 46.66%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 EPS have increased to $2.97 from $1.50. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.81 from $2.91. LQDA shares have surged 97.2% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.







Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.