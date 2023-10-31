News & Insights

US Markets
CYTK

Cytokinetics exploring options after receiving takeover interest - Bloomberg News

October 31, 2023 — 02:24 pm EDT

Written by Pratik Jain for Reuters ->

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Heart diseases-focused drug developer Cytokinetics CYTK.O is weighing options after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has attracted interest from at least one major drugmaker in recent months, and is now evaluating its next steps, according to the report.

A Cytokinetics spokesperson said the company does not comment on M&A speculation.

The company is evaluating its experimental heart disease drug, aficamten, as a potential treatment for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which causes thickening of heart muscles and can lead to cardiac arrest.

Late-stage data from the drug is expected at the end of the year, and potential bidders may wait until the data is reported, according to the Bloomberg report.

Shares of Cytokinetics were up 5.7% at $33.92 in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Pratik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CYTK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.