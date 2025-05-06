CYTOKINETICS Earnings Results: $CYTK Reports Quarterly Earnings

CYTOKINETICS ($CYTK) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of -$1.36 per share, beating estimates of -$1.41 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $1,580,000, beating estimates of $1,226,723 by $353,277.

CYTOKINETICS Insider Trading Activity

CYTOKINETICS insiders have traded $CYTK stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 42 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CYTK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT I BLUM (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 123,361 shares for an estimated $5,376,844 .

. ANDREW CALLOS (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 61,889 shares for an estimated $2,681,219 .

. FADY IBRAHAM MALIK (EVP Research & Development) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 52,008 shares for an estimated $2,461,822 .

. WENDALL WIERENGA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 21,484 shares for an estimated $842,368 .

. JOHN T HENDERSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,970 shares for an estimated $213,073 .

. ROBERT ARTHUR HARRINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,350 shares for an estimated $55,993.

CYTOKINETICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of CYTOKINETICS stock to their portfolio, and 178 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CYTOKINETICS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CYTK in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 11/18/2024

CYTOKINETICS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CYTK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CYTK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gena Wang from Barclays set a target price of $55.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $67.0 on 03/07/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

