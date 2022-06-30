Markets
CYTK

Cytokinetics Declines 8% Following $450 Mln Notes Offering

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK) are down more than 4% Thursday morning at $44.58.

This follows the company on Wednesday announcing its plan to offer $450 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027.

Cytokinetics said it will settle conversions by way of cash, stock or a combination of both at its discretion.

The company intends to use a a portion of the net proceeds to issue its common stock to repurchase a portion of its outstanding 4.00% convertible senior notes due 2026. The remaining portion is expected to be used to finance its ongoing clinical development program for aficamten in patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

CYTK has been trading in the range of $17.72-$49.41 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CYTK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular