Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Continue ALS Study on Reldesemtiv

Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK has announced that it will continue the COURAGE-ALS (Clinical Outcomes Using Reldesemtiv on ALSFRS-R in a Global Evaluation in ALS) study following the first interim analysis. However, shares lost 1.11% in regular trading and 4.85% in after-hours trading.

COURAGE-ALS, a phase III, multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of reldesemtiv, is expected to enroll approximately 555 patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Reldesemtiv is a fast skeletal muscle troponin activator (FSTA) being evaluated for the potential treatment of ALS.

The Data Monitoring Committee (“DMC”) for COURAGE-ALS recently convened to conduct the first planned interim analysis of this ongoing study, which assessed the potential of futility. The first interim analysis was triggered 12 weeks after approximately one-third or more of the intended number of patients were randomized to participate in COURAGE-ALS.

The DMC reviewed unblinded data from COURAGE-ALS and then recommended the continuation of the study.

The phase III study will continue to the second interim analysis, which is expected in 2023. The analysis will also assess for potential futility and allow for a fixed increase in total enrollment, if deemed necessary, to augment the trial's statistical power.

Shares of Cytokinetics have gained 4.6% so far this year against the industry’s decrease of 28.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other candidates in the pipeline include omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac myosin activator, CK-136 (formerly known as AMG 594), aficamten, a novel cardiac myosin inhibitor, and CK-3772271 (CK-271), its second novel cardiac myosin inhibitor.

Omecamtiv mecarbil is being evaluated for the potential treatment of heart failure. In February 2022, the FDA accepted the filing of its new drug application (NDA) for omecamtiv mecarbil to treat heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).

The FDA has extended the target action date for omecamtiv mecarbil to Feb 28, 2023, due to additional pharmacokinetic analyses of the drug provided to the FDA upon request and that are deemed to constitute a major amendment to the NDA.

The company has also received notice that the FDA plans to convene an Advisory Committee meeting (currently scheduled for Dec 13, 2022) to review the NDA for omecamtiv mecarbil.

The FDA has also granted a Breakthrough Therapy designation to aficamten for treating symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM).

The successful development of these candidates will be a big boost for the company.

Cytokinetics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A few better-ranked stocks in the sector are Bolt Pharmaceuticals BOLT, Novartis NVS and Dynavax DVAX, all carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Loss estimates for BOLT have narrowed to $2.25 from $2.87 in the past 60 days. Earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the remaining one, the average beat being 2.39%.

Estimates for Novartis’ 2022 earnings per share have increased from $6.06 to $6.09 in the past 60 days.

Earnings of Novartis beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed the mark just once, witnessing a surprise of 1.39%, on average. In the last reported quarter, NVS delivered an earnings surprise of 3.31%.

Dynavax’s earnings estimates have increased to $1.73 from $1.14 for 2022 over the past 60 days. Earnings of DVAX surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the remaining two, the average beat being 70.57%.







Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Novartis AG (NVS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cytokinetics, Incorporated (CYTK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (BOLT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.