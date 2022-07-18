Cytokinetics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CYTK

In trading on Monday, shares of Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.38, changing hands as low as $38.34 per share. Cytokinetics Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CYTK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CYTK's low point in its 52 week range is $26.69 per share, with $49.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.